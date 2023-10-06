A young Ghanaian entrepreneur, who prefers to remain anonymous, has established Blackwise Inc, an independent record label in the United States, eight years ago

In a significant entrepreneurial endeavour, a young Ghanaian who prefers to be anonymous for now has founded Blackwise Inc. an independent record label based in the United States.

This emerging record label, established just eight years ago, has already signed two talented artists.

Jason Luis Antwijunior, who represents the CEO, expressed their ambitious goals for Blackwise Inc, stating:

Blackwise Inc, Ghanaian-owned record label in the US Photo credit: @blackwiseinc

Source: Instagram

"I aspire to be number one in a few years to come. I desire success and wealth. I dream of achieving success in my chosen field, not just music but the entertainment industry as a whole. I am committed to working diligently, maintaining my focus, and achieving significant success. Additionally, I have a vision of contributing to my country in a meaningful way.

With a commitment to nurturing talent and achieving excellence, the record label aims to make a significant impact both internationally and within Ghana, aligning with the aspirations of many young artists and creators in the country.

The establishment of Blackwise Inc. has been yet another of the growing influence and potential of Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the global entertainment industry.

Check out their recent song below:

Source: YEN.com.gh