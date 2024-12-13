Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has reacted to the performance of his young player against Astana

Four players of Ghanaian descent featured for the Blues in Kazakhstan as Chelsea progressed to the next round

Marc Guiu scored a brace as the English Premier League side defeated their opponents on the road on Thursday night

Enzo Maresca was left impressed by the mature display of his youngsters in the game against Astana.

The Italian trainer fielded a completely different team from the Chelsea squad that faced Tottenham over the weekend in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening.

Four players from the team were young Ghanaian footballers who are gradually carving their way into the first team.

Josh Acheampong, Tyrique George and Sam Rak-Sakyi started for the Blues before Ato Ampah came on in the second half as Chelsea defeated Astana 3-1.

"I’m also happy for the young players who helped us win the game. I was impressed by all of them. The ones who started, Tyrique [George], Sam [Rak-Sakyi] and Josh [Acheampong] all did very good. So I’m very happy for them and the ones that came on in the second half, I’m pleased," he said after the game, as quoted on Chelsea's official website.

A first-half brace from Marc Guiu and a strike from Renato Veiga gave Chelsea a commanding lead, but Astana pulled one back at the stroke of half-time through Marin Tomasov, as reported by Euro Sport.

Chelsea youngsters show potential

Despite leaving the majority of the first team back in England, Maresca's gamble paid off as the exciting youngsters display potential.

Acheampong's strong display on the right gives Maresca an option in defence, especially with Reece James' recurring injury a problem.

Rak-Sakyi only misplaced one pass in the entire game as he enjoyed an outstanding night inKazakhstan. His tactical awareness places him in a good position for a first-team inclusion.

Guiu also stole his chance as he has in the Conference League with Pedro Neto also enjoying some game time.

Ghanaian quartet feature against Astana

