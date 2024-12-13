John Mahama, Ghana's president-elect, has vowed to investigate the recent election-related deaths

He said that should Nana Akufo-Addo government not investigate the incidents, his government would

He said doing so would ensure accountability, transparency and justice for the victims of the incidents

President-elect John Mahama said his government would initiate investigations into the recent election-related deaths if the outgoing government fails to do so.

His statement follows reports of at least three murders during the just-ended general elections due to violent clashes in some parts of the country.

President-elect John Mahama says investigating the election violence is necessary for transparency and justice.

Source: Getty Images

Mahama told the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, that his incoming government would be committed to ensuring transparency in the investigations and justice for all persons affected by the election violence.

Meanwhile, he stressed his incoming administration’s commitment to strengthen Ghana’s diplomatic and economic bilateral arrangements with the EU.

He noted that his government was eager to meet with the EU to discuss cooperation in areas that would help the National Democratic Congress (NDC) achieve its flagship programmes.

Mahama explained that with a chunk of Ghana’s foreign investment coming from the EU, there is a need to deepen the relationship,p particularly as the country is reeling from an economic crisis.

Razaaly also congratulated Mahama for appointing Ghana’s first female Vice President-elect.

Mahama says restoring economy will be challenging

Earlier, Mahama told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy would be challenging.

He noted that addressing the current economic situation would be difficult, considering the country’s debt levels and suspension from the international capital market.

Despite the challenges, he noted that the overwhelming support he got in the December 7 election demonstrates the high expectations Ghanaians have of him and his administration.

He noted that he and his team are working as quickly as possible to manage the expectations of Ghanaians.

Mahama said this during a visit of two UN representatives to his house to congratulate him on his election victory.

Mahama meets Akufo-Addo for transition meeting

YEN.com.gh reported President-elect John Mahama met President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to inaugurate their transition teams.

Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare leads the government team, while former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah leads Mahama's team.

The combined party Transition Team was reportedly established in accordance with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh