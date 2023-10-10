A Ghanaian man living in the UK, in a hilarious TikTok video, complained about the lack of Ghanaian foods in the UK and said he wants to return home

The hungry man said he had money to buy food but could not get what he craved, stating that he missed dishes like Banku, roasted plantain, fufu and the likes

Ghanaians in the comment section laughed and shared similar experiences during their stay on foreign soil

A Ghanaian man living in the UK expressed how much he missed Ghanaian cuisine. With a humorous twist, he shared his desire to return home, all because of the lack of his favourite dishes in the UK.

In the video, the hungry man, who goes by the username @notyaregularwitch on TikTok, lamented his food woes. He explained that despite having the money to buy food, he could not satisfy his cravings for Ghanaian delicacies like banku, roasted plantain, fufu, and more. His comical delivery and relatable content had many Ghanaians laughing.

What made the video even more engaging was the comments from Ghanaians living in various parts of the world who shared similar experiences.

Many expressed their nostalgia for Ghanaian meals and stated that it was tough getting African food abroad.

Ghanaian man in UK gets peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

cookttyyn said:

Barcelona when I travelled I didn't get pepper food for three months I was leaving dead I was traumatised

DENNIS✨

we need write a petition to the Pm Ghanaians need to sell food by road side in uk

Ayishatu Adam113 said:

Apart from it being funny it won’t be a bad idea to get a food truck and sell these local foods there. Huge money. Just saying

Man opens African restaurant in the UK

In another story, a Nigerian man resident in the United Kingdom started a moveable shop by the roadside restaurant, where he sells traditional meals.

The restaurant is known as TT's Breakfast, and it serves only street foods such as akara and Agege bread.

A video shared on TikTok by the restaurant owner went viral and got many UK residents salivating.

