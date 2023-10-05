Ghanaian expatriate Prophakwa, living in the United States, shared a TikTok video trumpeting the affordability of life abroad

He showed where he purchased two bags of clothes for just $5 at a local store and encouraged others to consider travelling abroad for a cost-effective lifestyle

The video went viral, sparking discussions about the differences in the cost of living and access to affordable goods in Ghana and overseas

Ghanaian expatriate Prophakwa, currently residing in the United States, has taken to TikTok to showcase the affordability and comfort of life abroad.

In a video filmed outside a clothing store where he had just purchased two bags of clothes for a mere $5, Prophakwa enthusiastically encouraged others to consider travelling abroad to taste the cost-effective lifestyle.

Prophakwa's video went viral, garnering a plethora of reactions from viewers. In the video, he exclaimed:

"I have been telling you people to travel abroad; see all the clothes I got. In fact, when the woman heard I was from Ghana, she decided not to even charge me the $5."

Prophakwa hopes that his video serves as a reminder of the opportunities and affordability that can be found abroad, encouraging the youth especially to move overseas.

Ghanaians react to the video of Prophakwa after getting $5 in US

This lighthearted and cost-saving approach to shopping has captivated the attention of netizens, generating discussions about the differences in the cost of living and accessibility to affordable goods.

DON PO-GASTY@ said:

Eiiiii Man, are u not sure sɛ Heaven, Heaven a yɛ ka no ɛnoaa ne aburokyire?

Alberta mentioned:

You sell kooko farm to travel to collect second hands clothes lol,koo bibini

Holy BEAST stated:

My Abusua Panin he they wear Versace then Gucci oo he no go sell land ein eye belle pass

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian living abroad states life overseas is less favorable than back home

In another story, a young Ghanaian man who spent several years abroad has expressed his belief that life overseas is not as favourable as it is in his home country.

His viewpoint sparked a discussion with other long-term expatriates, some of whom shared similar sentiments.

However, there were also responses from individuals who maintained that life abroad remains better, creating diverse opinions on the matter.

Migrant expresses deep regret about relocating to Canada

Meanwhile, a man who migrated from his home country to Canada has shared that his most significant regret is moving to a North American country.

He felt trapped in Canada, unable to amass enough money to buy property despite his hard work and salary.

However, upon returning to the Caribbean, he purchased two properties in Canada with the money he had earned.

