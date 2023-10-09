Lil Win, in a video, ate banku and soup with a friend in a video he shared on his TikTok page

The happy Ghanaian actor was in a good mood as he grooved to his own song, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, as he at the food

Fans of the actor in the comment section of the video were happy to see the actor in a good mood

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming video on his TikTok page. In the short clip, the actor could be seen enjoying a meal of banku and soup in the company of a friend, all while grooving to his own hit song, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed Lil Win's happiness as he enjoyed the traditional Ghanaian dish. His beautiful smile and lively dance moves captivated viewers, leaving them with a warm feeling.

Lil Win, who is known for his vibrant personality and ability to make people laugh, did not disappoint in this video. He effortlessly combined his love for music, food, and entertainment, creating a moment of joy that made his fans happy.

The comment section of the video was flooded with positive reactions from fans and followers. Many expressed their delight at seeing the actor in such high spirits. Some fans praised his unique ability to bring happiness to even the simplest of moments.

Lil Win warms hearts in video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Akosua wrote:

Weezy is such a simple person. He is popular but behaves like one of us

Kuamiscanzy ✅ said:

weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeezy na wose den

Nyarko Leticia wrote:

l will eat oo

nanayhaasikapa@gmail.com commented:

May God bless you and your family you do all

HAMZA CANTONA reacted:

#y3b3y3 yie bless up weezy

Lil Win eats beans and plantain

In another story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility.

