Contestants of Mpraeso SHS in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz beat their opponents from Ghana National College and Aggrey Memorial Zion to book their slot at the next stage.

Mpraeso SHS in the Eastern Region kicked out the two schools from Cape Coast in the Central Region quickly in the one-eighth stage.

At the end of the contest, Mpraeso SHS scored a remarkable 43 points. Ghana National followed with 39 points, and Aggrey Memorial was third with 25 points.

Parts of the caption on X, formally Twitter shared by @NSMQGhana, said:

“Mpraeso sweeps both National and Aggrey back to the shores of Cape Coast.”

Ghanaians react to Mpraeso's win

YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions by Ghanaians to the post on social media. Read the below:

@jhu__nea__ said:

Dem dey the same road top too Aggrey and National

@sergio_de_ennin wrote:

Proper comeback for Mpass

@kaakaiku said:

Aggrey memorial dier...I don't even know what to say....they should let business and arts students represent us cause these science students are Disgraceful

@King_Ebenn wrote:

MPASS is making kwahu proud. Going forward I suggest the quiz mistress should be technical person not just ......

@Forever1Micky said:

The boys from the mountains cook the sea boys

@KofiJonah1 wrote:

Mpraeso SHS really kicked National and Aggrey out. Respect!

@shasul_2000 said:

Give us Gey Hey next

Video of supporters at NSMQ venue trends

Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that a group of students are trending after their act at the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) went viral.

This comes after they were filmed praying and invoking divine assistance for their contestants grappling with a challenging "Problem of The Day" question.

Okuapeman student who referred to other schools as cubicles repents

Also, an Okuapemman SHS student whose video went viral during last year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for referring to other schools as 'cubicles' has spoken.

In an interview conducted this year, the young student toned down on her comments.

She explained that this time, her school is approaching the competition with a different mindset, emphasising respect for all participating schools.

Source: YEN.com.gh