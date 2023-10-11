Wesley Girls High School has made a bold statement at the ongoing National Championships of the NSMQ

The school qualified with ease as it beat Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS and Ghanata SHS

Many people have congratulated Wesley Girls for qualifying for the next round of the competition

Wesley Girls' High School has booked a ticket to the next stage of the 2023 National Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ).

The girl's school from Cape Coast came prepared as it recorded an easy win against their opponents, Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS and Ghanata SHS, in the one-eighth stage.

Wesley Girls advance to next of NSMQ Photo credit:NSMQGhana/X

Source: Twitter

At the end of the contest, Wesley Girls' High School emerged victors with an impressive 54 points.

Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS came in second with 25 points, with Ghanata SHS coming in third with 24 points respectfully.

Wesley Girls will hope to win the competition for the first time.

Ghanaians react to the victory by Wesley Girls

Many people who reacted to the news commended Wesley Girls for advancing to the next stage

@SpecimenWan stated:

WeyGeyHey is definitely through to the semifinals because their opponents at the quarterfinals are weak

@esi_pe stated:

Excuse me!! Which school is the best school in Ghana ??

@keepitdhope reacted:

Wesley girls needs to work on their mathematics if they want to win the final!

@Arta_kings added:

Congratulations Gey Hey, second best girls school in Central Region. After Mfantsipim

@_therealbee_ commented:

Wesley Girls really came prepared this year

Video of supporters at NSMQ venue trends

Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that a group of students are trending with their act at the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) went viral.

This comes after they were filmed praying and invoking divine assistance for their contestants grappling with a challenging "Problem of The Day" question.

Okuapeman student who referred to other schools as cubicles repents

Also, an Okuapemman SHS student who became an internet sensation during last year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for referring to other schools as 'cubicles' has broken her silence.

In an interview conducted this year, the young student toned down on her comments.

She explained that this time around, her school is approaching the competition with a different mindset, one that emphasises respect for all participating schools.

Source: YEN.com.gh