A group of enthusiastic students have managed to capture the internet's attention with their act at the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

They fervently prayed in the footage and invoked divine assistance for their contestants grappling with a challenging "Problem of The Day" question.

The video depicting this passionate display of support quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions and discussions among netizens.

Students at NSMQ pray over Problem of the Day Photo credit: @nsmqghana

Source: TikTok

The unique blend of academic excellence and spiritual fervour exhibited during the NSMQ continues to captivate audiences and depicts the passion and determination of the Ghanaian young minds.

Social media users react to the video of NSMQ students praying

Online communities have been buzzing with responses to the video, with many viewers sharing their amusement and admiration for the students' spirited prayers.

Sampson Kwesi Vormawor said:

Heaven and earth shall pass but my wards shall not pass away ..(remain forever )Amen

Wise Lêgend Thê-philosopher commented:

There's nothing wrong when you learn and support it with prayers. But praying without learning is a problem. But I see nothing wrong if a student pray to support his or her school.

Fidem Ekklesia Gratia indicated:

Forces at work...pray for the correct solution... FORCE OF GRAVITY is stated in the problem. i❤️NSMQ

Dionly Abbey added:

Lol I Like the Spirit... but "Study to show yourself approved..." NOT Pray to....There's a place for prayer and a place of studies.

Watch the video below:

