Sabina Acheampong, a 32-year-old woman, defied the odds by giving birth to quadruplets at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua

The babies, delivered through a Caesarean Section at 33 weeks, are in good health

The father, Gabriel Ninson, a peasant farmer, is seeking public support to care for the newborns due to the challenges of raising four babies

At the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, a momentous occasion unfolded as 32-year-old Sabina Acheampong gave birth to quadruplets.

On Thursday, October 26, the remarkable delivery took place through Caesarean Section due to the high-order pregnancy of the 33-week-old quadruplets.

A dedicated team of healthcare professionals, led by Obstetrician Specialist Dr. Francis Wuobar, performed the successful procedure, welcoming two boys and two baby girls into the world, all in excellent condition.

A Koforidua lady gives birth to 4 kids at once Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

Although the mother, Sabina Acheampong, felt feeble after the birth, she was overjoyed to welcome her five children, including the first one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Dr Koranteng mentioned that, as of now, no complications have been identified, but the newborns will undergo thorough medical examinations to confirm their well-being.

He added,

"This is a rare case for us because quadruplets are usually born through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). They have been admitted to the neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) to receive specialised care. The mother is in the recovery ward, and we will monitor her until she is stable enough to care for her babies."

The father of the quadruplets who were born at the Eastern Regional Hospital

The father of the quadruplets, Gabriel Ninson, is a peasant farmer, who hails from Owurakesim in the West Akyem Municipality. to the public, appealing for support in caring for the newborns.

He expressed the challenges of raising four babies and expressed gratitude for any assistance from benevolent individuals to ensure the well-being of the quadruplets.

After nine years of childlessness, mother delights in the arrival of quadruplets

Meanwhile, in an emotional and heartwarming moment, a mother who had endured nine years of childlessness celebrated the birth of her quadruplets, with adorable photos of the babies shared online.

The images capture the mother's joy as she stood with her prominent baby bump before giving birth, marking a significant milestone in her journey to motherhood.

These heartening pictures have elicited a wave of congratulatory messages from Facebook users who were moved by her story.

Woman expecting one child astonished by the arrival of quadruplets

In another story, in a surprising turn of events, a woman who initially anticipated having only one baby found herself pregnant with four.

After giving birth to the adorable quadruplets, she shared a video of the babies placed on a chair, capturing the hearts of TikTok users who marveled at their cuteness.

Social media enthusiasts also tried to decipher the charming kids' expressions and even selected their favorites among the siblings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh