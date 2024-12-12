A video of Bishop J.Y Adu reacting to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP's defeat in the election has gone viral

He said that his election prophesy failed to materialise because the NPP did not reach out for directions

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varying opinions on the disclosure made by Bishop J.Y Adu

Leader and Founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, Bishop John Yaw Adu, has broken his silence on why his election prophesy about Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia failed.

In a video that has gone viral, the respected man of God blamed his failed prophecy on the ruling party's disobedience.

He explained that despite prophesying victory for Dr Bawumia, efforts to get the party's rank and file to meet him for further directions failed.

Bishop J.Y. Adu further expressed pain that Dr Bawumia and party bigwigs rather decided to visit other churches in the Ashanti Region.

"I would be lying if I say I did any direction for the NPP; despite prophesying that Bawumia would emerge victorious in the election, the NPP chose to visit other churches and not my church."

Bishop J.Y. Adu also added that despite being an NPP member, he does not benefit financially from the party and has a better chance of securing government contracts under the incoming NDC administration.

"I don't get any benefits from NPP despite being a member. In fact, they treat me badly. With NDC set to return to power, if I want any contract, they will give it to me."

Ghanaians react to Bishop J Y Adu's concerns

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared their views on the concerns raised by the Bishop.

@Change_620 reacted:

"NPP was on their way to opposition and nothing could have stopped it anyway."

@DowskiGhMedia indicated:

"You can see Daddy is talking out of pains because the allowance didn't come."

@chrisony9341 added:

"Papa woboaa w'ani awu. Ɛntorɔ paa nie."

@samuelowusu4755 wrote:

"Many churches with false prophets will collapse in Ghana this year."

Burkina Faso leader congratulates Mahama

In related news, Burkina Faso's junta, Ibrahim Traoré, has congratulated John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the 2024 election.

Taken to X, Traoré was optimistic that Mahama would strengthen the cordial relations between the two African nations.

He posted this after Dr Bawumia conceded defeat on December 8, 2024.

