The Fletcher sisters, aged 7 to 15, showed remarkable kindness by donating essentials to the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign in response to the Akosombo Dam's spillage.

Breaking their piggy banks, they contributed funds to purchase items such as rice, Milo, soap, and underwear for the affected people.

Their empathy-driven donation, shared on the Citi Breakfast Show, serves as an inspiring example, urging fellow youth to contribute and highlighting the importance of fairness and shared resources in times of crisis

In a heartwarming gesture, the Oppong-Fletcher siblings, comprising four girls and a boy, donated to the Akosombo dam victims.

The siblings donated to Accra-based Citi FM to the Citi FM/Citi TV's #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

The five children are 15-year-old Nana Ekua Oppong, 12-year-old Baaba Fletcher, 7-year-old Gabrielle Nana Adwoa Fletcher, 10-year-old Mercy Victoria Maame Adwoa Fletcher, and 13-year-old William Kofi Owusu Oppong.

A collage of four out of the five siblings who made the donation after breaking their piggy bank Photo credit: Citi FM Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

In an interview, the children said they were moved by the plight of those affected by the Akosombo Dam's spillage and decided to break their piggy banks and contribute funds to help.

They donated essential items, including paper towels, rice, Milo, soap, toothpaste, spaghetti, and underwear, and an amount of GH¢1000 to provide relief to those in need.

The eldest of the five, Nana Ekua Oppong, explained their motivation, stating they saw the suffering on the news and felt compelled to assist.

They encouraged other young people to join their cause, emphasising the importance of sharing necessities and ensuring fairness for all, especially for the flood-affected children who are just like them.

Their selfless act exemplifies the spirit of compassion and unity, inspiring others to contribute to the betterment of their communities.

VRA Claims GH¢9M Spent So Far On Relief for Akosombo Dam Victims

Meanwhile, the Volta River Authority (VRA) said they had spent GH¢9 million out of GH¢20 million to aid 36,000 residents affected by the Akosombo Dam-induced flood.

The VRA, along with other organizations, is providing relief efforts to the nine districts hit by the floods, including food items, sanitary supplies, and access roads.

The emergency response aims to assist all affected individuals, with more than 26,000 displaced and rendered homeless due to the floods in areas like Mepe, Tefle, Battor, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo.

Institutions and individuals donate to support victims

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that relief items have been contributed by various institutions and individuals, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other political figures who have visited the affected communities.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership and the Minority caucus have assisted the victims.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh