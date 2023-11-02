A video of a Ghanaian policewoman jamming to a song by Asake has gone viral on the internet

The young officer who filmed the moment left the inmates thrilled as they looked on in excitement

Many people who watched the video were stunned by the actions of the young policewoman

A Ghanaian policewoman has got tongues wagging after a video of her vibing to some good music while at work went viral

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @the_marcoli_boy, showed the pretty policewoman in her uniform seated behind the counter jamming to Asake's hit song Lonely At The Top.

Ghanaian police officer vibes with inmates Photo credit: @the_marcoli_boy/X

Source: Twitter

The young policewoman, who was apparently filming the moment, decided to indulge three male inmates locked up in their cell.

The trio on their part waved and smiled as they watched the pretty police officer shake her flexible body in sync with the low-tempo tune.

The 15-second video captioned "Ghana is not a serious country" had gathered over 12,000 views and 30 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the actions of the policewoman

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the actions of both the policewoman and the inmates.

@thedog_sname stated:

but when u take video of an officer on duty it becomes an offense

@noblefavor

It's the smile for me. They aren't even worried

@GrayBuertey commented:

She’s making them feel at home and that’s a vibe

@RoGoat7 wrote:

The second guy dey tear me

Policeman laments difficulty in finding a lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian policeman went online to vent his frustration over his failure to get a lover.

The officer wondered if there was something wrong with his appearance due to the number of women who had turned down his proposals.

He said so far, every woman he has professed love to has turned down his request with the excuse that she is already dating someone else.

“Every lady I propose to, what I hear is I am in a serious relationship,” he said with a sad look on his face.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh