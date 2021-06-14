A young Ghanaian lady identified as Richlove Gyamfuah has sadly lost her life

Richlove Gyamfuah, a stunning Ghanaian lady and mother of two has reportedly lost her life in an accident whilst she was on a return trip from a funeral she had attended.

According to a lady identified on Instagram as Lisa_Flex1, Richlove is a co-tenant of her brother and she came over to Kumasi for the said funeral where they met for the very last time.

The story which was also shared on the Instagram handle of Those_called_celebs got thousands of reactions particularly because her beautiful photos broke many hearts.

Below were some of the heart-wrenching reactions from Ghanaians:

adjoa_baiden_3 who appears to have witnessed the accident said:

Please ooh is Kumasi Tetrem? Herrr that accident no de3 hmm May she rest well

prettyfeli commented:

Soo many young ones dying anyhow nowadays oh Lord hv mercy on us all. Rip beautiful one

abena_mello also added:

Oooooooh death is really taking away beautiful people paaa ooooo. Awwwwww,may her soul rest in peace

jaideelammy said:

Ohw asem oo Awurade hunu yen mm)b) getting in a car and arriving at your destination safely is an underrated blessing. Rest easy dear

Source: Yen Newspaper