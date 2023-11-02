The police officer who went viral after a video of her jamming to Asake's song while on duty has apologised

The pretty officer, in a statement, revealed that her actions were uncalled for, adding that she would not do that again

Many people who saw the video urged the police officer not to feel bad about it but to learn from it

A Ghanaian policewoman who became an internet sensation after a video of her having a fun time while on duty has apologised for her actions.

Identified as @originaldede48 on TikTok, the pretty officer stirred reactions after she shared a video of herself jamming to Asake's hit song Lonely At The Top while three male inmates starred at her from their cell.

Police woman apologizes for unprofessional conduct Photo credit:@the_marcoli_boy/X

Source: Twitter

Amid backlash from a section of Ghanaians over her conduct, the police officer, in a post on TikTok, admitted that she erred and sought forgiveness over her actions.

She revealed that the reason behind the video was to welcome the inmates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The officer promised to ensure that such an incident never happens again.

"Please accept my apologies for failing to observe proper conduct in the course of my duty. It was unethical and needless on my part. I thought I was being human and welcoming to the inmates, but I realised my act was uncalled for.

I have since deleted that post and take full responsibility for my actions. Rest assured that I have learned my lesson, and I'll be more mindful of my actions from now on. Sincere apologies to all." the statement read.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the apology of the police officer

Netizens who reacted to the video urged the young police officer not to feel bad about what she had done.

NANAYAWFM indicated:

My sister forget you are trending basabasa I just watched it on FB

Nan Kofi Diawuo Amaniampong commented

it's trending everywhere, on all d social media handles

Dr. Manhattan commented:

Don’t mind them. You did well. You were being real. Everyone is focused on being fake and wicked. God loves you.

Chimax collections reacted:

Apologize accepted but you for wait make I download am

Policeman laments over being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian policeman has expressed frustration over his failure to get a lover.

The young man @mensahgideon187 wondered if there was something wrong with his appearance due to the number of women who have turned down his proposals.

He said so far, every woman he has professed love to has turned down his request with the excuse that she is already dating someone else.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh