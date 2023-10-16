A video of how a Ghanaian policewoman announced that she had left the country for Canada had gone viral

She joined the TikTok trend where she shared a video of her time in Ghana and Canada

Many people who saw the video congratulated the young policewoman on relocating to Canada

A Ghanaian policewoman has left many people motivated after she shared a video to announce that she is no longer in the country.

The pretty officer shared a TikTok video of herself in a uniform walking on the premises of the Jubilee House in Accra.

The video suddenly showed her time in Canada, getting out of a car wearing a winter jacket.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 14,000 likes and 700 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the policewoman on relocating to Canada.

BIG A.J stated:

Police woman wey go protect us koraa Dey jakpa na me maame tailor

Nana Yhaw Chillin commented:

I’ve finished my Ghana video e lef with the Europe one

Nana Adwoa boroni reacted:

This abroad thing is getting out of hands eeei

kidify_gh reacted:

3nnier the last person should leave the keys at Togo wai, so they can put on the light for us in the evening wai. Medaase

Mrs Fel added:

Police koraa lef na me shoe maker

Mr Nelly reacted:

like seriously POLICE WOMAN,why are you running…

Ella stated:

Ahhh Aban why are u doing this to us? Who's going to protect us

Street hawker transforms as she moves to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to the UK is trending after she gave a hint of how life is treating her in the European country.

She shared a clip showing her time as a street hawker during her time in Ghana, where her facial expression sought to suggest that she was struggling financially.

The video then showed her trip to the UK and her current reality as she looked radiant and appeared to be having the time of her life, judging from how she smiled and even the dresses she wore.

