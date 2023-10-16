Ghanaian Policewoman Delights As She Relocates To Canada, Peeps React
- A video of how a Ghanaian policewoman announced that she had left the country for Canada had gone viral
- She joined the TikTok trend where she shared a video of her time in Ghana and Canada
- Many people who saw the video congratulated the young policewoman on relocating to Canada
A Ghanaian policewoman has left many people motivated after she shared a video to announce that she is no longer in the country.
The pretty officer shared a TikTok video of herself in a uniform walking on the premises of the Jubilee House in Accra.
The video suddenly showed her time in Canada, getting out of a car wearing a winter jacket.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 14,000 likes and 700 comments.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the policewoman on relocating to Canada.
BIG A.J stated:
Police woman wey go protect us koraa Dey jakpa na me maame tailor
Nana Yhaw Chillin commented:
I’ve finished my Ghana video e lef with the Europe one
Nana Adwoa boroni reacted:
This abroad thing is getting out of hands eeei
kidify_gh reacted:
3nnier the last person should leave the keys at Togo wai, so they can put on the light for us in the evening wai. Medaase
Mrs Fel added:
Police koraa lef na me shoe maker
Mr Nelly reacted:
like seriously POLICE WOMAN,why are you running…
Ella stated:
Ahhh Aban why are u doing this to us? Who's going to protect us
