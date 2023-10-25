A Ghanaian man is trending after a video of him enjoying a nice time with his family went viral

The video showed the moment the young man, his Korean wife, and their little daughter were seen playing in a living room

Many people who saw the video have commended the man for the love he shows his family

A Ghanaian man has warmed hearts online after a video of him enjoying a nice family time with his Korean wife and little daughter surfaced on the internet.

The adorable video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @parkadepa showed the moment the family of three were spotted playing in the living room.

Ghanaian man flaunts his family in the video Photo credit: @parkadepa/TikTok

The man, in a bid to prove that he was strong, agreed for his pretty wife to hop on his back.

He then picked up their little daughter and then proceeded to go round in circles much to the delight of his wife.

The heartwarming video had gathered over 63,0000 likes and 400 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to the happy moment of the family

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the family, with others longing to experience something like this.

realAngelaOduro commented:

Why am I meeting my sister in law now Adepa is very beautiful… love from Ghana

An introvert added:

Africans we are proud of you bro much love from

yrnprince9 reacted:

Bro made me a proud Ghanaian

Corazonhold61 reacted:

As a Ghanaian woman I'm glad u happy,pls be a good father oo

user6937303093885 replied:

Nice family am proud of you

