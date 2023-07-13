A video of a pretty Ghanaian police officer readying herself to go to work has left many in awe

The young officer asked a friend to pass a comment on how she was looking just before she headed for work

Netizens who saw the video heaped praises on the pretty young officer over her dressing

A pretty Ghanaian police officer has left many drooling on social media after she dropped a video of herself in uniform.

The young officer, identified as @akuaagude3 on TikTok, was spotted in a video asking a male friend how she looked in her uniform as she readied herself for work that morning.

Pretty officer flaunts her beauty Photo credit: @akuaagude3/TikTok

The man, in response, said she was looking radiant and pretty in the uniform and began showering praises on her.

After that brief interaction, she prayed for God's guidance and protection as she goes to work.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the pretty young officer

Netizens who thronged the comment were unanimous in praising her and labelling her as beautiful in her woman.

NBA commented:

Simple and humble prayer request. May He answer ur prayers..Amen.

user1430938483941 added

Is too tight madam IGP must see dis Aaaaaba

user1089214639172 stated:

U look good in ur uniform

Ernesto stated:

Wa ye d3

billyboampoong repsonded

so cute . May Allah guide and protect IJN.Amen

user9477790451173 replied:

Soo beautiful, Almighty Allah can protect you always

Source: YEN.com.gh