A video of a young man opening up on his travel to Germany has left many people emotional

The man explained that he did not inform his relatives, including his parents, prior to his departure

Many people who saw the video congratulated the young man on leaving Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad

A young man @kakrakneymar has stirred an emotional reaction from many people after he opened up on his travel from Ghana to Germany

Taken to TikTok, the man shared a short clip of himself in Germany wearing a winter jacket by the roadside, looking very fresh and showing off some dance moves.

He revealed via the caption of the video that he kept his travel a secret as he journeyed from Asamkese, a town in the Eastern Region, to Accra, after which he took a flight and left the shores of Ghana without informing relatives, including his parents.

He revealed that news of his travel from Ghana to Germany was welcomed by his relatives citing how his mother shed tears when he personally informed her.

He prayed that persons desirous of leaving the country in search of greener pastures abroad would receive a good testimony by the end of the year.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 70,00 likes and 7000 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate him

Many people who watched the video congratulated the young man on relocating to Germany.

Choices stated:

Also from Asamankese, now in Accra,, May Canada be my next destination

Chacha indicated:

Oh God for my parents sake please bless me wai before they die I know they won’t last forever but pls grant them long life to enjoy my success

Godfred Nharna Born reacted:

our own country has been messed up making travelling to someone country become blessing... May God see us through.... Africa

Aunty nurse papabi

all of us from Asamankese let's gather here to join our own to praise God

mD stated:

My mom will be first to hear I no I’m not her favorite Bt she is my every thing. I’m counting days for that blessing

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man abroad has advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

