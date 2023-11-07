A video of a young man lamenting over an ultimatum a woman has given him has gone viral

The man, in a video, said the lady promised to go out with him only if he agreed to pay half of her rent

Many people who saw the video urged the young man to agree to the terms of the lady

A Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UK has taken to TikTok to seek advice from netizens after his desire to look for a lover took a surprising twist.

The man, @kofilondon3, in a video, revealed that he mustered the courage to approach a lady with the aim of starting a relationship with her.

He said the main issue is that the lady explained that before she would go out with him, he must agree to pay half of her house rent.

The man admitted he never envisaged that the lady had terms and conditions he must first adhere to and, as such, wanted to seek the advice of people in order to know what action to take next.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens urged the man to pay the rent for the lady if he could afford to do that.

BABA GOD stated:

As if he won’t pay …. By now he has already made deposit

Najeeb reigh wrote:

Move in with her and share the rent

Maame Yaa Erck added:

Leave with her in same house and share the rent

Biggest PD indicated:

U should pay the rent all yourself if you move in together. That’s if u truly love her

Theresalik6677 indicated:

if you are not ready forget about it

newlifeandfocus added:

If u can support just do it , is part of humanity

