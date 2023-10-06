A young man has got people talking after he opened up on how his friends reacted regarding his travel to Canada

In a TikTok post, he shared voice notes of how they expressed disappointment over his decision to keep it a secret

Many people who saw the post shared their views on it, with some saying he did not err

A Ghanaian man incurred the displeasure of his friends after he relocated to Canada without giving them prior notice.

Taking to TikTok, the young man @prettyboystanley shared voice notes of how his friends reacted after informing them he was no longer in Ghana.

Man moves to Canada without telling friends Photo credit:@prettyboystanley/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The first person, a lady who reacted to the news, admitted that she felt betrayed by his action.

Another friend, this time round, a man also didn't hide his disappointment as he lashed out at him for what he did.

"If I tell you I am not hurt by what you have done, I would be lying, bro I hate you for this"

The final person who reacted to the video was also surprised that he left the country without informing her.

Although his reason for keeping his travel a secret was not disclosed, the young man apologized to his friends for his actions.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 34 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed missed reactions, with some saying the guy did not err in his decision to relocate abroad without informing his friends.

randyoteng reacted:

“I thought we were friends “

glorynaakoshie indicated:

How can someone’s personal life be a worry to others

mary commented:

You don’t have to be sorry for anything

Joshua replied:

It’s the audacity

pious wrote:

“I’ll come and meet you there”is another energy…God go do am !

Man delights as he gets his first salary in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man who moved to Canada for greener pastures could not hide his delight after he received his first paycheque.

In a TikTok video, the man explained that he was living the good life and, hence, wanted more people to experience what he was enjoying.

He also added that his first wage was in excess of ¢10,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh