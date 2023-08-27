A Ghanaian man residing in Germany said it is important for people who want to travel out of Ghana to do so before they are 40 years

He explained that for him the appropriate age to relocate from Ghana in search of greener pastures is between 20 years and 40 years

The man gave reasons for his advise and one of the was the detoriating health of humans as they grow older

Appiah Donkor, a Ghanaian man living in Germany has waged into the conversation of whether it is prudent to travel abroad or not.

The man explained that, he does not have a problem with Ghanaians relocating in search of greener pastures but he believes people beyond a certain age should not move out of the country.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Appiah Donkor said that Ghanaians above 40 years should not move out of Ghana in search of greener pastures.

Appiah Donkor explained that those who migrate at age 40 and above also have to start life afresh, making it difficult for them. Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

He explained that it takes a while for migrants without the needed documents (work or staying permits) to get them. Per his calculations, it means a middle-aged person will waste some productive years chasing his documents.

“I believe the best age to travel is 20 years to 40 years. If you are above 40 years old, I won’t advise you to travel. Even if you migrate through marriage, you would have to work. It is better to start a business in Ghana than to travel abroad."

"If you are 45 and get your documents at 50, your knees may have started hurting already. You’d have to start life afresh and work 10 hours to survive. So if you want to travel, leave early,” he encouraged.

When Appiah Donkor was in Ghana, he worked as a Mining Engineer and made about $1500 monthly, with free accommodation and a car.

He encouraged the youth to learn a skill if they want to work abroad.

Watch the full interview below;

