A young lady recently discovered a hidden video recorder in the washroom of a guest house, cleverly concealed within a toilet paper holder with a perforated hole for recording

Shockingly, the recorder was actively recording when she found it, leading to a mix of online reactions ranging from astonishment to concern over privacy invasion

The incident has sparked calls for authorities to investigate and has ignited a broader conversation about the need for enhanced security measures in public accommodations

A young lady recently uncovered a video recorder discreetly placed in the washroom of a guest house she had visited.

The covert device was ingeniously concealed within a toilet paper holder, featuring a perforated hole for inconspicuous recording.

In a video she shared online, the woman expressed shock and concern as she revealed that the recorder was actively recording when she discovered it.

Secret camera recording at a guest house Photo credit: instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

The incident has sparked a range of reactions across various online platforms, with netizens expressing a mix of astonishment, outrage, and concern over privacy invasion.

The revelation of such a in what is typically considered a private space has raised questions about security and surveillance in guest accommodations.

Authorities are being called upon to investigate the incident, ensuring that the privacy and safety of individuals in public spaces, particularly guest houses and hotels, are safeguarded.

Social media users react to the video of a hidden camera in a guest house washroom

Below are some of the thoughts netizens have been sharing after watching the video.

@drackson_MCFC said:

It’s becoming a popular trend these days, y’all be careful of bulbs like this too in a shortlet or hotels. It has night vision so even if the light is off during knacks they’ll still be seeing you

@Kingabasalito commented:

I think there is a way someone can know if there is a camera is the room by opening your phone camera. If you know how to figure this out, kindly tell us

@Vickey_dSniper indicated:

The hotel needs to be sued fr… cause this is not appropriate… even if you want to do something like that in your hotel for security reasons,,, the guests should be informed that the restroom is under surveillance… so if they’re okay with it, they can go ahead to lodge.

Watch the video below:

Viral video shows women caught on CCTV shoplifting edible products

Meanwhile, a closed-circuit television footage captured two women approaching a shop shelf displaying well-arranged edible products.

The camera documented the ladies picking items from the shelf and attempting to conceal them under their outfits, with the video of their shoplifting incident gaining widespread attention online.

Viral video shows alleged mother-son duo caught on CCTV stealing from Tema Community 9 wine shop

In other news, a CCTV camera recorded a young man and a middle-aged woman pilfering items from a wine shop at Tema Community 9.

The duo, suspected to be a mother and her son, were captured in a video that has since gained widespread attention online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh