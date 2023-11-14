A video of a Ghanaian graduate openeing up on her hustle after NSS has gone viral

The lady said she is now into the sale of thrift clothes and shared a video of her working as proof

Many people who watched the video commended the young for being productive and dutiful

A Ghanaian lady who recently completed university has now become an inspiration to many people after she opened up on her hustle after school.

On TikTok, the lady shared a video announcing that she is into selling thrift clothes, often known in Ghanaian parlance as fose.

The video captured what a normal day for her as a thrift clothes seller looked like as it showed how she goes to buy her clothes from wholesalers and eventually readies them for sale.

She revealed in the caption how most of her friends often ask where she now works anytime they came into contact with her.

"Anytime i meet my old friends, the only question they ask is where are you working now its not easy to find a job here in Ghana after nss please i sell thrift clothes.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians commend her

Many people who the reacted to the post commended the young lady for being productive where as also shared their experiences.

Maame yaa stated:

After service,I am going to learn how to braid because Gh paa de3 hmm,your degree is useless except when you have protocol or money o hmm

Angela Macabela revealed:

After nss am now selling banku with red fish with green sauce nd red pepper, it not easy but errm how we go fi do , pls free delivery with spintex 35

annyvans indicated:

Don’t worry it will pay off, you will even pay more than those asking where you are working

user32537006591267 stated:

You are making money more than you will make in the office

University graduate sells khebab

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a taxi driver questioned a young graduate on why he now sells kebabs to make a living.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter showed when the young man revealed to a customer aboard a taxi that he is a University of Ghana graduate.

The revelation by the young man surprised the taxi driver, who questioned why he would go to the University of Ghana if he wanted to sell kebabs by the roadside.

