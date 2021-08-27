A closed-circuit television captured two women approaching a shelf with well-arranged edible products in a shop

The ladies were caught on camera as they picked items from the shelf and tried hiding them under their outfits

The video of the two ladies stealing in the shop has gone viral

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A surveillance camera has captured the moments two women walked into a supermarket pretending to be selecting items from a shelf before stealing products.

The video shows the two suspects in colourful outfits, making it hard for anyone to suspect they were on a mission to steal.

One of the suspects swiftly moved close to a shelf with well-arranged products as she prompted her colleague to watch for anyone approaching.

Hard girls: 2 ladies caught on camera stealing from shop in mafia-style; video goes viral. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

The duo later reached into a fridge and picked items as they tried to hide some under their outfits. The video online is blurry, making it hard to identify the thieves.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below:

Thief allegedly caught stealing forced to dance 'Azonto'

The video of the ladies comes after a young man was allegedly caught stealing by civilians and was compelled to dance as they captured him on camera with their phones.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the alleged thief is seen displaying his dance moves in a tentative manner whilst some young men videoed him as punishment for stealing.

The young man, whose name is unknown, could be seen dancing, as the faceless young men captured his moves with excitement.

Couple buys physically challenged man a new wheelchair

In a separate story, Nana Aduesi Bonsu, a social media user, has warmed hearts after sharing how a generous man presented a new wheelchair to a physically challenged man

In a Facebook post, Aduesi Bonsu disclosed that the Good Samaritan met Aminu Yaro along the road and promised to buy him a new wheelchair.

True to his words, the man showed up to deliver a new wheelchair to aid Aminu Yaro's movement and gave him cash as well.

Source: Yen