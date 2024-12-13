One of Kennedy Agyapong's daughters has shared some videos showing her preparation to come to Ghana for the Christmas holidays

Amanda Agyapong shared a video of herself packing her makeup bag for her Detty December trip to Ghana

Several social media users who watched her videos commented and asked her for vlogs when she arrives in Ghana

Ghana has become a major destination for several people in December because of all the events and other activities that take place in the country during the festive season.

Ghanaians abroad and people from other countries throng to the West African country to celebrate Christmas and the new year in different ways.

One of Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters, Amanda, shares a video of herself packing her things to come to Ghana for Detty December. Photo credit: @amanda_agy

One group of people who have not missed December in Ghana in recent times is the family of Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong, specifically his daughters.

In a TikTok video, one of his daughters, Amanda Agyapong, shared what she is packing for her trip to Ghana. This implies that the Agyapong sisters will be in Ghana for Detty December.

She showed a video of herself packing makeup for the trip and explained why she had some products.

In another video, she also explained a makeup combination she had discovered that keeps her face flawless no matter how much she sweats.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Amanda’s travel to Ghana

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Amanda Agyepong’s TikTok video. Read them below:

quotes hub ❤️💯💕 said:

“l was waiting for this. Detty December vlogs loading...”

Anifa wrote:

“Have fun for us!! Will be tuning in!!❤️❤️.”

Akwasi 🇬🇭Viera14 said:

“Yaa when coming, safe flight try lemmi see you okay 😍.”

3cFocus wrote:

“Mandy, how long would you stick around in Ghana?. I know you'll have to get back to school after the Christmas festivity.”

Amanda shares breakfast experience with Beyonce's mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Kennedy Agyapong's daughters had breakfast with Beyonce's mum in Ghana.

Amanda Agyapong narrated she had a conversation with Tina Knowles over breakfast at the Movenpick Hotel.

Netizens who watched the video shared their thoughts on Amanda's video.

