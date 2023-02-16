A University of Ghana graduate has earned the respect of Ghanaians after he was spotted selling in traffic

In a video on Twitter, a hilarious moment showed how a taxi driver wondered why a university graduate would opt to be a street vendor

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man for working hard and not minding what naysayers would say

Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of a taxi driver to question a young graduate who now sells kebabs to make a living.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @the_marcoli_boyon captured the moment when the young man revealed to a customer aboard a taxi that he is a University of Ghana graduate.

The revelation by the young man surprised the taxi driver who questioned why he would go to the University of Ghana if he wanted to sell kebabs by the roadside.

Attempts by his passenger to tell him that jobs are hard to come by fell on deaf ears with the driver insisting that very soon graduates will soon take over the taxi business.

The young kebab seller in another tweet was however identified as AbotsiHotkebabs.

Ghanaians react to the video of the UG graduate hawking on the street

Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinion with some saying there is nothing wrong with a university graduate selling by the roadside to make ends meet.

@Opresii:

He’ll make more money than the Bank teller or SHS teacher at the end of the month tho… smart business

@brokeguytrying:

From his tone of speech, he’s even shy of his own business. Clearly shows he’s doing this out of necessity and not passion!

@JAYBADASS69:

people always dey underate street traders. them get money fokin. shyness is what’s making people poor. go out there, make a living. you go fresh after you dost

@sackeyvelron1:

This be why I always say that uni be overrated kaiif he knew that he will be selling this on the street like u figa say he go go uni kai..

First-class graduate selling bread on the street

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a first-class university graduate also resorted to selling bread on the street which she has been during for two years and counting due to unemployment.

Evelyn whose story was shared on the verified Facebook handle of Zionfelix Entertainment News indicated that she makes 50 pesewas on each piece of bread she sells.

She got her first class in Procurement and Logistics but after her national service, there was no opportunity for her to get recruited by any firm.

