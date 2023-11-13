A video of a JHS graduate reacting to her her BECE result has gone viral on the internet

The girl said she checked the result for the first time and had aggregate 29 but was hoping it will change when she checks again

Many people who saw the video shared diverse opinions over the comments made by the young girl

A Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has broken her silence regarding the release of the provisional results.

Taken to TikTok, the young girl revealed that she bagged aggregate 29 as she checked the results for the first time.

JHS graduate speaks on his BECE result Photo credit: @appleuser5352591/TIKtok

Source: TikTok

The girl who wore a bright smile opined that she will check the result for the second time hoping it will change.

She said there was a problem with the system and would check her result hoping the grades would improve.

At the tme of writing the report, the video had ghathered over 700 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video expressed diverse opinons on the comment of the lady.

Mercy likurnan reacted:

I will not check again my sister cuz I got 12 what happens if I check again and get 30 I won’t check again

otuo b33ma replied:

herrrr is not true na they won't ur money

sylviayeboah813 inidcated:

Yh because I don't understand y I had 18

usersteve wrote:

Yes they better change it cos they are joking

Brooklyn said:

they should leave us we are tried

BECE girl impresses interviewer with English

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young girl currently taking her BECE exams has managed to captivate the renowned king of street quiz in Ghana, Nanaday.

She was able to achieve this with her remarkable fluency and unwavering confidence in achieving exceptional results.

"As my sister said earlier, in our family we don't fail, so I'm expecting 9 ones." What truly stood out was her unique manner of responding with "Affirmative" instead of a simple "yes" to each question posed.

Source: YEN.com.gh