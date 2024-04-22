A video of a Ghanaian pastor jamming to one of King Paluta's bangers, Aseda, has sparked controversy online

The pastor was spotted in the video passionately dancing to the hit song while a woman sang in the background

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed varied opinions on the video, as some lauded the pastor's dance moves while others expressed concerns

A Ghanaian pastor turned his church into a vibrant dancefloor during a recent service by dancing passionately to King Paluta's hit song, Aseda.

The founder and leader of Shining Grace Chapel International, Prophet Azuka, was seen happily displaying flawless dance moves while a woman sang the song word for word.

His enthusiasm transformed the atmosphere of the church, turning it into a lively place.

Some congregants, who were infested by the pastor's mood, could also be heard singing in the background.

Netizens react to video

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online. Netizens are divided over the video as some commended the pastor over his dance moved while others criticised him for dancing to a secular artiste's song.

@AbeikuSZN wrote:

"Touch not my anointed."

@JP Styles wrote:

"You go do mmmmm."

@LupeScarBelli wrote:

"I’m A Muslim but this is not Christianity…tweeaaa"

@Son Maame wrote:

"This pastor go love betting waaa."

@Paveway10

"Now they are taking off their suits. Open your eyes Africans."

@Emmasaint9

"Osofo be Sportybet demma ambassador anaa?"

@Sticky2bangs

"This song is more gospel than the ones we call gospel."

@Coded_bone

"The song is a gospel so there is nothing wrong."

@ayeduase_

"Lowkey the tracks dey be for church."

@saddiqsana99

"Sofo dey throw shades."

