Global site navigation

Lady Reloacates To Canada, Fumes Only Black Guys Are Approaching Her: "I Want A White Lover"
Family and Relationships

Lady Reloacates To Canada, Fumes Only Black Guys Are Approaching Her: "I Want A White Lover"

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • A video of a young lady lamenting after relocating to Canada has gone viral online
  • The lady stated that it has always been her wish to marry a white man but lamented only black guys are proposing to her
  • Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the comments of the lady

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Canada has taken to social media to vent her frustration regarding her love life.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the lady @jewel_391, who was spotted wearing a winter jacket and looking very displeased, said even before she travelled abroad, her wish was to get married to a white man.

Photo of Ghanaian lady
Lady laments only black guys are dating her Photo credit: @jewel_391/Tiktok
Source: TikTok

She, however, lamented that after arriving in Canada, black men were the ones professing love to her, a situation she disliked.

Read also

Atemuda: Ghanaian actor attempts to kiss pretty lady, she refuses and warns him, video stirs reactions

She said she was not ready to marry a black guy and warned such men to stop making advances at her.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1500 and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions about the comments of the lady.

Lastbabe stated:

Madaaaanfo l love what you saying

ama sika indicated:

I really want to travel paaaooo nanso cash nu hmmmm God help me

Life_ girl wrote:

Thank you, you have spoken my mind.

Bigirls makeover added:

Same here oooo I will marry obroni ankasa

Freddie Gods-Eye commented:

You said my mind. When you get one, link me to his friend or brother

Roses added:

I will also come by the grace of God

Read also

Ghanaian lady celebrates as she secures visa to relocate abroad, shares video online

Beatrice Aryeetey622 replied:

saa before u realise u turn old...sis think oo

Joseph Kwabena Jackson added:

Let me keep quite until further notice

Lady says she will not marry in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK has said she does not want to marry again.

Rather she wants to have a companion with whom she can have fun.

Nana Ama Ampaw, in an interview on SVTV Africa, said she prefers to have a partner while they live separately from each other and meet when necessary to have fun.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel