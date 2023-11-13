Lady Reloacates To Canada, Fumes Only Black Guys Are Approaching Her: "I Want A White Lover"
- A video of a young lady lamenting after relocating to Canada has gone viral online
- The lady stated that it has always been her wish to marry a white man but lamented only black guys are proposing to her
- Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the comments of the lady
A young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Canada has taken to social media to vent her frustration regarding her love life.
In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the lady @jewel_391, who was spotted wearing a winter jacket and looking very displeased, said even before she travelled abroad, her wish was to get married to a white man.
She, however, lamented that after arriving in Canada, black men were the ones professing love to her, a situation she disliked.
Atemuda: Ghanaian actor attempts to kiss pretty lady, she refuses and warns him, video stirs reactions
She said she was not ready to marry a black guy and warned such men to stop making advances at her.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1500 and 200 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions about the comments of the lady.
Lastbabe stated:
Madaaaanfo l love what you saying
ama sika indicated:
I really want to travel paaaooo nanso cash nu hmmmm God help me
Life_ girl wrote:
Thank you, you have spoken my mind.
Bigirls makeover added:
Same here oooo I will marry obroni ankasa
Freddie Gods-Eye commented:
You said my mind. When you get one, link me to his friend or brother
Roses added:
I will also come by the grace of God
Beatrice Aryeetey622 replied:
saa before u realise u turn old...sis think oo
Joseph Kwabena Jackson added:
Let me keep quite until further notice
Lady says she will not marry in UK
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK has said she does not want to marry again.
Rather she wants to have a companion with whom she can have fun.
Nana Ama Ampaw, in an interview on SVTV Africa, said she prefers to have a partner while they live separately from each other and meet when necessary to have fun.
Source: YEN.com.gh