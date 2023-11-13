A video of a young lady lamenting after relocating to Canada has gone viral online

The lady stated that it has always been her wish to marry a white man but lamented only black guys are proposing to her

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the comments of the lady

A young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Canada has taken to social media to vent her frustration regarding her love life.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the lady @jewel_391, who was spotted wearing a winter jacket and looking very displeased, said even before she travelled abroad, her wish was to get married to a white man.

Lady laments only black guys are dating her Photo credit: @jewel_391/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

She, however, lamented that after arriving in Canada, black men were the ones professing love to her, a situation she disliked.

She said she was not ready to marry a black guy and warned such men to stop making advances at her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1500 and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions about the comments of the lady.

Lastbabe stated:

Madaaaanfo l love what you saying

ama sika indicated:

I really want to travel paaaooo nanso cash nu hmmmm God help me

Life_ girl wrote:

Thank you, you have spoken my mind.

Bigirls makeover added:

Same here oooo I will marry obroni ankasa

Freddie Gods-Eye commented:

You said my mind. When you get one, link me to his friend or brother

Roses added:

I will also come by the grace of God

Beatrice Aryeetey622 replied:

saa before u realise u turn old...sis think oo

Joseph Kwabena Jackson added:

Let me keep quite until further notice

Lady says she will not marry in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK has said she does not want to marry again.

Rather she wants to have a companion with whom she can have fun.

Nana Ama Ampaw, in an interview on SVTV Africa, said she prefers to have a partner while they live separately from each other and meet when necessary to have fun.

