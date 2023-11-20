Ghanaian tycoon Honourable Prince Tetteh is nearing the acquisition of a 60% controlling stake in Spanish third-division side Ourense CF

Ghanaian tycoon Honourable Prince Tetteh is on the brink of securing a substantial 60% controlling stake in the Spanish third division side Ourense CF, signalling a potential takeover.

Honourable Tetteh, who also serves as Ghana's Consul to Guinea-Bissau, has been actively engaged in advanced talks facilitated by a proficient advisory team, which notably includes former Liverpool and Real Madrid player Antonio Nunez Tena.

The imminent deal, characterized by its ambition, holds the promise of not only reshaping the destiny of Ourense CF but also serving as a conduit for talented African footballers to enter European leagues.

Prince Tetteh, a Ghanaian businessman who is buying Spanish club Photo credit: @SannieDaara

Source: Twitter

Should the negotiations reach fruition, Honourable Tetteh stands poised to wield significant influence in shaping the future trajectory of Ourense CF.

Saanie Daara, the former Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, reported this development on his verified Twitter handle, shedding light on the proactive moves undertaken by the Ghanaian entrepreneur in the football realm.

See the post below:

