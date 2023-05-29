A young lady has proven to be business-minded after she opened up about how her food business began

In a video, the lady who spoke to a customer said all it took was ¢300 for her to set up her food business

Netizens who saw the video offered words of encouragement to her with some offering help to promote her business

A pretty Ghanaian food vendor has motivated many people with the story of how her food business began.

In a TikTok video, the young lady, who was identified as Anita, opened up to a female customer about how she started her food business with GH¢300.

The lady who sells bread with a fried egg, as well as porridge and tom brown, said the business is good as she is able to make profit.

The customer on hearing this showered praises on the young lady for her determination and will to succeed.

The woman said the story of the young lady should encourage people to have the desire to start their own business, regardless of the start-up capital they have.

Netizens commend the young lady for being business-minded

Peeps who reacted to the video, which has gathered over 2000 likes and 100 comments, commended the young for her hard work and for making good use of her time.

Pious Owusu posted:

After university, they see themselves in offices not this type of business. May God change our minds towards work

George Asante79 added:

God blessed her not a lazy lady piawwww

jonathanodonkor65 said:

l will like to support her grow her business

EnoMary commented:

God bless you dear more customers in Jesus name Amen

