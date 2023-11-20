A Ghanaian man, during Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar, mixed beans, gari and plantain in a bowl after Ghana scored

The video of the hilarious incident has gone viral on TikTok, with many Ghanaians in the comments section dropping funny comments

Inaki Williams, in the dying embers of the game, clinched the win for the Black Stars after he found the net

During Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar, a spirited Ghanaian fan added a unique flavour to the celebration after the Black Stars won the game.

As Inaki Williams secured victory in the dying moments of the game, this passionate supporter turned the stands into a makeshift kitchen, creating a concoction of mixed beans, gari, and plantain right after the goal.

Seizing the celebratory moment, the fan brought out a rubber of beans and poured its contents into a bowl. Swiftly, another rubber emerged, filled with gari and plantain, completing the combination. The supporter skillfully mixed the ingredients, creating the local delicacy known as gobɛ.

Surrounding fans caught up in the jubilation eagerly brought out spoons and joined in the consumption of the food.

This delightful incident, captured on camera, quickly became a sensation on social media. The video went viral on TikTok, drawing attention not just to the football game but also to the creativity and joy that manifested among the fans.

Black Stars fans warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Asante said:

NDC and NPP cannot spoil this country for us . We are one people

Bless commented:

The day Ghana wins the World Cup or Afcon again, the whole world will hear from us I swear, so help us Lord

Derrick Boateng reacted:

Trust me they don’t know themselves o but they’re sharing meal

Inak Williams speaks Twi

In another story, Inaki Williams, the Ghanaian striker, revealed his understanding of the Twi language in a video, acknowledging that his parents taught him the language.

Although not fluent, he confidently responded to basic questions during an interview with Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah.

The footballer's viral video shouting "aba" after scoring a goal in the Ghana vs. Madagascar World Cup qualifiers showcased his connection to the local language.

