Rich businessman Ibrahim Mahama has extended a helping hand by covering the GH₵80,000 cost of surgery for a 25-year-old man suffering from Neurofibromatosis for 24 years.

The news came to light after ZionFelix shared a video from Bones Man TV seeking support for the gentleman.

Neurofibromatosis is a condition causing tumours to form on nerve tissue, resulting in skin changes and bone deformities. It affects the growth and development of nerve cells, leading to various complications.

Ibrahim Mahama sponsors the surgery of a young man Photo credit: Bones Man TV

Source: UGC

The young man has completed the initial phase of surgery at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and is optimistic about the upcoming procedures.

Bones Man TV thanks Zionfelix and the Mahamas for the support

Expressing gratitude, Bones Man TV conveyed heartfelt thanks to Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik A. Mahama, and Zion Felix, stating,

"I am so happy you came to my aid. May God bless you, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik A. Mahama, and Zion Felix."

Ibrahim Mahama's gesture not only supports the surgery but also provides hope and relief for the young man's ongoing battle with this challenging condition.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh