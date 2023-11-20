A video of a lady snubbing a professor during a graduation ceremony handshake has got people talking

The first-class graduate, despite shaking two professors, snubbed the third professor and walked off

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the lady's actions and shared diverse opinions on the issue

A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has got tongues wagging after a video of something she did at the just-ended 57th congregation went viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @dr_doreeeeenn showed the moment first-class graduates were receiving their certificate tubes and shaking hands with professors for their achievements.

Graduate snubs professor during graduation ceremony handshake Photo credit: @dr_doreeeeenn/X

Source: Twitter

The young lady, who was dressed in her graduation gown, shook hands with the first two professors but then refused to shake the third professor.

The awkward part of that moment was seeing how the professor stretched his hand, ready for the handshake, only for the lady to snub him and even refuse to look him in the face.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 300,000 views and 200 comments.

Watch the video'

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who watched the video shared varied opinions on why the young lady acted that way.

@bhadext stated:

Dem sey the man no mow dem anything that sem Wey he give everybody D for exams

@Theojackson92 commented:

This looks like it was intentional

@Gunnha added:

Guys watch his hand when she started walking the beef is real. It looked as if he was kinda shaky

@ElormKing2 wrote:

her course mates needs to give an update on this matter wai yɛpɛ nkyerɛkyerɛmu

Randy Asare named Valedictorian at KNUST Distance learning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant young man Randy Asare has graduated from the Institute of Distance Learning of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Making history as the 2023 valedictorian of his graduating class would shape and prepare him for what's next.

Asare addressed his peers during graduation, as seen in a photo on Watsuptek KNUST.

''Congratulations, Master Randy,'' portions of the caption read on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh