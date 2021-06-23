Ruth of Date Rush has complained bitterly following her viral slip and fall episode

In a new video, the participant of the dating show was heard speaking to some fans on social media

Ruth went viral after she stormed the stage of the Date Rush Reunion episode to snitch on a guy who was hitting on her

Ruth, one of the female participants of dating reality TV show, Date Rush which airs on TV3 has complained of pains after she slipped and fell on stage weeks ago.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ruth who appeared to be having an Instagram Live session complained of body pains.

While speaking in Twi, Ruth was heard telling her fans that she was having some pains in her legs, waist and most importantly, she was having trouble working.

My leg, my waist, I can't walk - Ruth of Date Rush fame says in video after viral fall

Source: Instagram

Ruth was seen sitting in what looked like her living room as she sought sympathy from her fans on social media following her fall.

It would be recalled that Ruth, who was not supposed to be on the first Reunion episode of Date Rush, stormed the stage to snitch on one of the male participants of the show.

According to her, the said male participant was hitting on her even though he had his own date from the show.

She showed WhatsApp chats between them and went on to use some unprintable words on the male participant.

After telling on the guy, Ruth turned to leave the stage only for her to slip and fall while descending a flight of stairs.

The whole incident was caught on camera and the video of the fall went viral on social media.

Source: Yen