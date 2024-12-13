Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, known in real life as Michael Owusu, met Black Stars coaches John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda

The coaches and Sarkodie met at an event in Accra with the trio sharing a friendly moment at the programme

Paintsil and Dauda's future as coaches of the senior national team remains uncertain after Ghana's AFCON failure

Sarkodie spent time with Black Stars deputy coaches John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda during the opening of Melcom at the Accra Mall.

The multiple award-winning rapper was at the event alongside the ex-footballers as the shop extended its branch in Accra.

In a video shared on social media, Sarkodie was spotted having a chat with the former Ghana players. It is unclear what they were talking about, but it seemed very important for the trio.

The most-awarded rapper in Africa has been in the trends since Wednesday after dropping a new song, followed by a mini skit.

The song has been the talk of town and has been shared severally, with TikTokers using the sound for their content.

Meanwhile, the future of Paintsil and Dauda as Black Stars coaches remains uncertain following the country's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The former defender and goalkeeper were appointed assistant and goalkeepers coaches of the national team earlier this year.

Despite starting off with wins in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, Ghana failed to win a game in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

GFA considering future of coaching staff

The Ghana Football Association are considering the future of the technical team of the Black Stars after the team failed to make it to Morocco 2025, as reported by African Football.

The bench led by Otto Addo have come under intense scrutiny with many calling for their sack.

However, the FA after meeting the former Borussia Dortmund player are yet to make a decision on his future.

Otto Addo takes responsibility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has accepted responsibility for Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars lost to Niger in the final Group F game in Accra after their fate was sealed following a disappointing draw against Angola in Luanda.

Meanwhile, Addo believes he can turn things around after the poor run.

