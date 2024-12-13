A young man, Joshua Opoku Agyemang, who claims to be the grandson of Professor Naana Jane has taken to social media to congratulate the incoming veep

This comes after Prof Naana Jane became the first female Vice President-elect of Ghana

Joshua's social media post celebrating his purported grandmother sparked reactions from netizens

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has made history as the first female vice president-elect following former president Mahama's victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

The family of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang are revelling and taking inspiration from this historic achievement.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang's "grandson" congratulates Ghana's first female Vice President-Elect. Photo credit: @Josh_hymself/X.

A young man, Joshua Opoku Agyemang, purported to be the grandson of the incoming Veep has taken to social media to congratulate his grandmother's remarkable feat.

Joshua Opoku Agyemang, who is an engineer, said his granny's accomplishment as the first-ever female vice president-elect serves as an inspiration to the family and Ghanaians at large.

He said he feels elated about the thought of his grandmother becoming vice president of the Republic of Ghana.

"Grandma has made us all proud. She has shown us that we can do whatever we set our minds to. It is a great feeling and I can only be proud," he wrote on X.

It's unclear which of Prof Naana Jane's children is Joshua's parents although he claims to be the grandson.

Netizen congratulate the Opoku Agyemangs

Following his post on X, netizens who chanced on it thronged the moment section to congratulate the Opoku Agyemang's household.

@nana_pytha1 said:

"Herh Joshua? Your grandma that? Wow."

@Josh_hymself replied|:

"Hmmmm, the world is small right."

@yakubu_raf71339 also said:

"Yh a Big Congratulations."

@kyeiiiiiii commented:

"Grandam has done well."

@Chris_Amoasi also commented:

"As Grandma dey make you proud, no. If She doesn't do the needful na we come talk aa...Take am easy oo."

Mahama makes a return to the presidency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former president John Mahama was reelected in the just-ended Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Mr Mahama, the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), won the presidential elections with 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55% of the total valid ballot cast.

His closest contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 4,657,304 votes, translating to 41.61% of valid ballot cast.

Source: YEN.com.gh