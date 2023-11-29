Dr Cyril Dziedzorm Boateng, a KNUST Physics lecturer, has secured a $272,800.00 grant for a project aimed at protecting the coast and managing coastal erosion hazards in Keta, Ghana

In a noteworthy achievement, Dr Cyril Dziedzorm Boateng, a lecturer in the Department of Physics at KNUST, has secured a substantial grant of $272,800.00.

The grant is earmarked for a project focused on safeguarding the coast and cultural heritage, as well as effectively managing coastal erosion hazards in Keta, Ghana.

Dr. Boateng's groundbreaking initiative employs integrated geophysical methods to address the challenges posed by coastal erosion.

This substantial financial support appears to have given credence to the significance of his research and its potential impact on preserving the coastal landscape and cultural heritage in the Keta region.

Ghanaians on social media have been sharing congratulatory messages after hearing of the lecturer's big breakthrough.

Check out some of their comments below:

@BKpormasi added:

Adey beg who get ein number morrow be uefa ooo. Aget some 4 odds give am. Cool chop

@shareorgasm stated:

One of the reasons we need to build entrepreneurs who will fund research chairs and academic inquiry

@rinkarto indicated:

Massa, this grant doesn’t mean he get this cash in his bank account oo, make no people start dey harass am.

@FrancisAmiher10 commented:

Why can't Ghanaian lecturers use so of these funds to employ graduate students as research assistants and fund their education as it is done in the US and other places?

