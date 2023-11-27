Kuami Eugene has been in the trends for the past few hours after news broke that he paid his former house help GH¢400 monthly

Many Ghanaians have bashed him for underpaying his help, but his fans have also defended him

They argued that the lady's rent, food and other essential bills were taken care of by Eugene, which made GH¢400 fair

Ghanaian music sensation Kuami Eugene has found himself in the spotlight as revelations about his house help's monthly pay caused a stir on social media.

In an exclusive interview, Mary, Kuami Eugene's former house help, disclosed that she received a monthly stipend of GH¢400 while she worked for the musician. This revelation has ignited a debate on social media, with Ghanaians expressing their varied opinions on the matter.

Critics have not minced their words, accusing the artiste of underpaying his domestic help. The figure GH¢400, they argued, falls short of fair compensation for the services rendered.

However, Eugene's loyal fanbase has rushed to his defence, offering a counter-narrative to the controversy. Supporters of the artiste argue that Mary's monthly pay doesn't tell the whole story. According to them, Kuami Eugene takes care of Mary's accommodation, food, and other essential bills, making the GH¢400 monthly stipend a reasonable compensation.

Kuami Eugene's fans defend him

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

RoyalKojo4 commented:

To me, I know for sure, say, the girl is lying. And I don't think @KuamiEugene will pay the girl such amount

Johnniejustcome reacted:

Nipa bi y3 cobra ampa... if you help someone take receipt... what was the purpose of that interview? If people decide to grant interviews against their former employers, how will we leave in this society?

MichaelAdvans said:

Mary ankasa I don’t know what she wants to achieve

Tic Tac praises Kuami Eugene

In another story, Kuami Eugene released his third studio album not long ago, led by the instant hot single, Monica.

The song has garnered a lot of attention from most celebrities, including veteran musician TicTac.

He called Kuami Eugene "baddest boy" and urged him on after sharing a video of Eugene singing the song.

