Lionel Messi has praised Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal, hailing him as both the "present and future" of football.

The Argentine legend’s remarks underscore the young winger's remarkable talent, which has drawn widespread admiration for his exploits on the field.

Lionel Messi paid glowing tribute to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal. Photos by Marcelo Endelli and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal's shared history

Messi and Yamal share an unexpected history that stretches back 16 years.

According to 90Min, in 2008, Yamal’s parents won a charity raffle, earning the chance to feature their infant son in a Barcelona calendar alongside a first-team player.

By a twist of fate, the then-20-year-old Messi was the chosen star.

Little did anyone know that the baby in the photograph would one day follow in the footsteps of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Lamine Yamal's rise and Messi comparison

Fast-forward to today. Yamal has emerged as a key player in Barca's first team despite being just 16 years old.

His performances, brimming with skill and confidence, have sparked inevitable comparisons to Messi.

The similarities are hard to ignore—both are left-footed wingers with an exceptional ability to glide past defenders and create magic from the right flank.

Even Messi himself acknowledges the parallels in their style of play.

Messi waxes lyrical on Yamal

“There’s a very good generation of young footballers who have many years ahead of them," Messi noted, as quoted by Goal.

"If I have to choose someone, because of the age and the future that he has, I’ve heard they’ve chosen Lamine Yamal, and without doubt, [it’s him] for me too.

"I agree—it depends on him and many things because that’s how soccer is, but he’s present and, without a doubt, has a huge future."

As Messi’s glowing endorsement highlights, the teenager is already carving out a legacy, and the football world is eager to see how far he can go.

Yamal crowned most-searched footballer in 2024

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Lamine Yamal emerged as the most-searched footballer worldwide in 2024, according to Google.

Yamal has been hailed as football’s next big star.

His dazzling performances for Barcelona and the Spanish national team catapulted him into the global limelight.

