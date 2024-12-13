The Electoral Commission suspended the re-collation of parliamentary results for constituencies at the National Police Training School in Tesano.

This decision followed chaotic disagreements over the exercise.

The Electoral Commission halts re-collation of results at Police Training School

Source: Getty Images

On December 12, 2024, the commission turned to police to provide maximum security at the venue to ensure the safety of all personnel.

However, tensions between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) escalated into physical confrontations.

Some have also accused the the commission of having discrepancies in the pink sheets from certain constituencies.

Citi News reported that the commission believes further engagements with all political parties are necessary before resuming the re-collation.

The re-collaiton of results is for Suhum, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Fanteakwa North, and Akwatia constituencies.

Legal tensions over Nsawam-Adoagyiri result

The NDC has filed an injunction against the re-collation of the Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary results.

The incumbent, Frank Annor-Dompreh, is believed to have lost his seat, but there have been allegations of discrepancies.

Amenorpe Philbert Fummey, the NDC candidate for Nsawam Adoagyiri, also sued the Electoral Commission, demanding a new Parliamentary election.

He claims some NPP members attacked the collation centre and destroyed some of the pink sheets.

