The National Democratic Congress has filed an injunction against the re-collation of the Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary results

This follows a disagreement between the NPP and NDC after the NPP's parliamentary candidate, Frank Annor-Dompreh, lost his seat to the NDC contender

Following allegations of discrepancies, the collation was moved to the Police academy despite a lack of consensus

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly secured a court injunction against re-collating the parliamentary results for the Nasawam Adoagyiri constituency.

The injunction follows growing tensions after accusations of discrepancies were made against the declared results, which saw the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area, Frank Annor-Dompreh, lose his seat to the NDC contender, Amenorpe Philbert Fummey.

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia says persons involved in the re-collation exercise may face dire consequences in the near future.

The Electoral Commission’s attempt to resolve the contentious situation has sparked debates between the NDC and the NPP.

The EC instructed a re-collation of the results from four constituencies in the Eastern Region on December 12, 2024, following disputes over the original collation process.

These constituencies are Suhum, Nsawam, Fanteakwa North and Akwatia.

The re-collation began at the National Police Training School in Tesano, Accra; however, disagreements between the NDC and the NPP extended the process into a second day.

The NDC also disputed the Electoral Commission’s original pink sheets, alleging discrepancies in the document.

The NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the process is illegitimate and lacks legal foundation.

He said no consensus was reached to allow for the re-collation to begin.

He warned that persons involved in the re-collation would face dire consequences in the near future.

EC suspends re-collation

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission has suspended the re-collation of parliamentary results for constituencies at the National Police Training School in Tesano, Accra, following mounting disagreements over the exercise.

The collation, which began earlier this week to address discrepancies in the results from several constituencies, was suspended for further consultations with the political parties involved.

The EC has promised to resume the collation once the parties reach an agreement and the necessary clarifications are made.

Until then, the re-collation process remains on hold, with the EC seeking to restore order and confidence in the electoral process.

