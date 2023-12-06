A trending video on social media captures the attention of viewers as a mature Ghanaian woman skillfully negotiates and acquires a cat

The footage showcases her adept handling of the situation, initially bargaining with the owner amidst two casually roaming cats

With a sac and some food, she lures her chosen cat, demonstrating impressive skill in effortlessly picking it up to the amazement of netizens

The video not only displayed the woman's unique approach to acquiring the cat but also demonstrated her skill in handling the situation with ease.

The seemingly effortless and straightforward manner in which she accomplished the task has left many netizens impressed.

The incident has sparked conversations online about unconventional yet effective methods of interacting with animals, and the woman's ability to swiftly and calmly pick up the cat has become a talking point on various platforms.

