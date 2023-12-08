A video of a young ice cream seller taking a break from his work has left many emotional

The action of the young man was premised on the fact that he was very exhausted and opted to relax

Many people who saw the video encouraged people who find themselves in these situations never to give up

A touching video of a young street hawker who took a break from his work to rest has stirred emotional reactions online.

The video sighted on the TikTok page of isaacamoah38on showed the young ice cream seller packed just beside a mobile money vendor trying to cool off.

Tired street hawker rests by the road Photo credit: @isaacamoah38/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With this, he laid his head on the front load of the ice cream tricycle in what appeared like a brief nap before continuing with his job.

The video highlights the stress street hawkers often have to go through in order to sell their products.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section encouraged people who work under tiresome conditions never to give up.

EBEN GH indicated:

Tell a tired soul that, there is God

Ekhi slim indicated:

This video got me emotional may we all be great

simple Queen commented:

awww may God continue to bless our hands works

Patrick Mensah added:

May we not return home empty handed God bless our hustle

roneo stated:

Bro there’s hope I was once in this and now by his grace I’m great all ur prayers are answered already

chrisantwi328

Hmmmmmmm my brother never give up because oúr God is in control

Tired tomato seller takes a break from her work

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a photo of a weary hawker girl who paused her work to rest by the roadside with a load of tomatoes had gone viral

The touching image touches on the realities faced by street hawkers and resonates with people's compassion for those striving to make a living in difficult circumstances.

Nana Aba's display of empathy and concern for the young hawker's well-being has sparked discussions and reactions online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh