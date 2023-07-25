A photo of a tired hawker girl resting with her load of tomatoes by the road has gone viral, eliciting emotional responses from many online users

Nana Aba Anamoah shared the picture on Twitter, where it garnered 11k likes and 353k views

The image brings attention to the challenging realities faced by street hawkers and has sparked discussions online

In an emotional online moment, a photo of a weary hawker girl, who paused her work to rest by the roadside with a load of tomatoes, has stirred emotions among many netizens.

The picture was shared on Twitter by Nana Aba Anamoah, garnering significant attention with 11k likes and 353k views at the time of publication.

The touching image highlights the challenging realities faced by street hawkers and resonates with people's compassion for those striving to make a living in difficult circumstances.

Girl looks tired from hawking tomatoes Photo credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Twitter

This display of empathy and concern for the young hawker's well-being by Nana Aba has sparked discussions and reactions, some of which have been put together below.

@yesu_ba commented:

She has carried the cross but maths still sending in subtractions. God is in control

@monsieurshyne1 indicated:

May God bless her and make her great. In the next 10-15 years, her pictures will come out as one of the greatest in Ghana.

@I_Am_Winter stated:

These people go through a lot. If you ever buy something from them, don’t bargain with them. Just pay it and more if you can.

See the post below:

Taxi driver trolls UG graduate for selling kebab on the street in hilarious video

Meanwhile, a cab driver's choice to interrogate a recent graduate who now makes a living by selling kebabs has drawn mixed responses.

A video posted by @the_marcoli_boyon on Twitter, which YEN.com.gh discovered, showed the young man telling a passenger in a taxi that he graduated from the University of Ghana.

First-class graduate selling bread on the street

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a first-class university graduate also resorted to selling bread on the street, which she has been doing for two years and counting due to unemployment.

Evelyn, whose story was shared on the verified Facebook handle of Zionfelix Entertainment News, indicated that she makes 50 pesewas on each piece of bread she sells.

Source: YEN.com.gh