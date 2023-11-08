A photo of a tired hawker resting has elicited emotional responses online

Saanie Daara shared the picture on X, appealing to netizens to buy from street hawkers

Many people who reacted to the photo agreed with Saanie Daara on the advice he gave

A touching photo showing a young street hawker who paused her work to rest for some time has triggered emotional reactions online.

The photo, which Sannie Darra shared on X, showed the young lady with her head on her lap, apparently taking a break from the stressful nature of her work.

Ghanaian man urges people to support street hawkers Photo credit: @SannieDaara/X

Source: Twitter

Saanie Daara, in a caption to the photo, urged Ghanaians to buy from street hawkers to support the financially.

"When you meet them, buy a meal or two, give them a gift – it's not just food. It's support for the trader to put food on the table of struggling families. Reflecting on how much they make, you would realize the profits are so small for the massive efforts they put in," the post read.

Netizens react to the photo

Social media users who reacted to the post agreed with the admonition Saani Daara gave Ghanaians on supporting street hawkers.

@osasuo stated:

It’s never good for well-to-do people to bargain their prices down, as some do. Pay them the going rate for their products. And if you can afford it, give extra

@amuasekyi7 indicated:

I broke down in years in traffic seeing this,why have we made the system so hard for kids to suffer this way...whiles we see flashy cars on the streets by those we have voted to make things better...lord have mercy

@AlhassanAAdams1 wrote:

But don't take advantage over them so that the byproduct of your help is a certificate of children. Just help.

@MakaMaka89 replied:

Thanks for your inspiring message, godfather

Street hawker laments over hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a street hawker has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after expressing frustration over the hardship he is facing.

Walking in the company of his friend, the man who sells children's slippers, said low sales had plunged him into untold hardship.

"I have been walking the whole day, and no one has bought from me," he said, looking visibly sad.

Source: YEN.com.gh