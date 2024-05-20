A video of French player Kylian Mbappe unveiling his lifelike wax statue has popped up on social media

In the trending video, the Paris Saint-Germain FC player was taken aback after seeing the carved figure, which is a replica of himself

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback as they took to the comments section to express their amusement

French player Kylian Mbappe was delighted on Thursday, May 16, 2024, as he unveiled his effigy, a replica of himself.

The Paris Saint-Germain FC player was mesmerised by the striking resemblance of the carved image displayed outdoors at a Madame Tussauds pop-up event in Paris.

In a video making rounds on social media, the renowned footballer was initially dumbfounded when he saw the statue, but when he finally found his voice to speak, he categorically stated:

"It's hundred percent me."

The figure was clad in France's home kit for this summer's European Championships. The young payer, delighted to see the figure, wrapped his arms around its neck and took a photo with it.

The video, which was shared by @galafr, has since gone viral. As of the time of filing this report, it had reached over 200,000 people, with over 195,800 likes and 2,019 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted to see the statue, which looked exactly like the PSG player. They took to the comment section to share their views.

@Benny wrote:

"Looks more mbappe than mbappe."

@PSGzum wrote:

"Why does it look more Mbappe than Mbappe?"

@Michael wrote:

"Mbappe was like is this really k. Mbappe."

@King Eben Kingster wrote:

"I saw Mpabe standing next to Mbape and I was shocked."

