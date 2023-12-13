A video showing how a young man bought fufu thinking he had purchased an iPhone 15 has gone viral

Many passersby who were stunned gathered around him as he explained what happened

Netizens who saw the video were amazed as to why the young man refused to unbox the phone right after making the final payment

The quest of a young Ghanaian man to spend this Christmas holidays as an iPhone user has taken an unexpected twist.

This comes after he was duped as a ball of fufu was neatly packaged in an iPhone box and sold to him as an iPhone 15.

Ghanaian reacts to an iPhone he bought

Source: Facebook

The sad incident happened apparently after he purchased the phone from an unauthorized dealer.

Although the exact location of the incident was not disclosed, the video YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @happy989fm showed the moment the man called passersby to bear witness to what had happened to him.

The video, captioned, "The matter chop hot iPhone 15 replaced with wrapped fufu," had raked in over 900 likes and 83 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians stunned over the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section suggested possible areas where something like this would happen.

Others also expressed astonishment over why the guy refused to check the phone before making payment.

REENAA stated:

This one na fufu promax

estheropoku29 indicated:

how didn't open the phone

Nana Yhaw Kudi commented:

He’s even lucky it’s not gari

nana joe. replied:

shy your eyes in accra especially circle......iphone 15 fufu

Miss_Kafui completed:

like how weide3 if the fufu is fresh aa he bought it in PZ but if it’s old aa then circle

wantedghana wrote:

how can u buy fone without open thebox

