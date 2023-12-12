A video of Strika watching a football game in the company of Dr Likee's protégé has gone viral

The young actor was very welcoming to some fans who approached him for photos

Many who saw the video praised Strika whereas others commended Dr Likee's protégé for taking good care of him

Strika put smiles on the faces of some young Ghanaian men after he agreed to take photos with them.

This happened as the Beast Of No Nation actor in the company of Gun Shot, a protégé of Dr Likee went to see a football game.

Strika pose for pics with fans Photo credit;@gyenyame4ever/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video which was sighted on TikToK page of @gyenyame4ever showed the moment the young men were left feeling starstruck apparently after noticing that the popular actor was seated behind them.

Smiling from ear to ear, one of them mastered courage as he moved from his seat and sat next to the actor after which he signaled his friend to take a photograph of them.

Strika on his part was welcoming to the young men and showed no sign of displeasure or pride.

The adorable 49-second video had raked in over 1600 likes and 16 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Netizens praise Strika

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended Strika whereas also thanked Dr Likee's team for taking good care of him.

GYE NYAME 10 reacted:

@GyeNyame i can see u like soccer let's organize some football match with my Group err

Adjoa Moda stated:

Striker too he’s a guy paa oo na the nkwadansem and. Lack of proper guidance wanted to derail him but there’s hope

stephenamofah6 indicated:

Super star

Hawa Salia wrote:

Bro God bless you okay

Dom2gh replied:

Much love out there

Speaks about Abraham Attah

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Strika has opened up about his relationship with fellow movie star Abraham Attah.

In an interview, he recounted the close bond he shared with Abraham Attah.

However, he revealed that the once-frequent communication between them has dwindled over time.

Source: YEN.com.gh